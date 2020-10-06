Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $97.81.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

