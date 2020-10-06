Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $358.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,631. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.05 and a 200-day moving average of $318.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

