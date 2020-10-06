Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after buying an additional 1,122,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

