Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $956,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 907,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.27. 85,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

