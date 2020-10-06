Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 105,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,172,000 after acquiring an additional 568,713 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.18. 1,971,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,145,240. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.