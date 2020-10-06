Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

