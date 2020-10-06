Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $359,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

LULU traded down $8.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.29. 86,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,090. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.71 and its 200 day moving average is $287.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.