Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after buying an additional 1,487,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $90.80. 167,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,973. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

