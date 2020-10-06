Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diageo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

NYSE DEO traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $138.00. 17,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,963. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $136.01. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

