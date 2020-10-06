Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.48. The company had a trading volume of 608,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

