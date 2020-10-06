Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 91.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 121.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 833,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

GH traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $109.91. 13,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -88.12 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $113.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,262,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,749,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,483,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 527,397 shares of company stock valued at $53,384,139. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

