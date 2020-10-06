Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,671,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. 313,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.