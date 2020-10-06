Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $232.01. The stock had a trading volume of 68,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.23. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.