Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after buying an additional 1,024,109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5,107.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,233,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after purchasing an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,052.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,328,000 after purchasing an additional 453,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $152.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,413. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $152.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

