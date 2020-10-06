Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

