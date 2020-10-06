Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.09 on Tuesday, hitting $276.01. 229,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,227. The company has a market capitalization of $303.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.31 and its 200 day moving average is $244.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

