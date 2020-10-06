Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $628,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,360. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $452.68. The company has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.34 and a 200 day moving average of $368.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.