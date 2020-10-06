Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.12. 186,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.01. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $226.72. The firm has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

