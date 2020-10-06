Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 167,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,550. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock worth $1,328,902 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

