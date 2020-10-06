Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 345 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 332.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 211,879 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,357 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $422,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

