Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 2,450 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 169,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.6814 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BofA Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

