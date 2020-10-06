Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 132 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.67. 323,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

