Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. 820,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670,465. The stock has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

