Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,655 Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sanofi by 128.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNY traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

