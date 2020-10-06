Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $408,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,323,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. 70,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.