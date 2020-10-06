Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.26. 510,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,980. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 88,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 248.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

