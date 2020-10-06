Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.26. 510,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,980. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 88,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 248.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
