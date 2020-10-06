InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $36.25 Average PT from Analysts

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $939,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $35,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,640 shares of company stock worth $5,890,411 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in InVitae by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,842 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,579 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. InVitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $46.17.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

