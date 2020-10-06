Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.33

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 2981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

