Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,560,633. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.