Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,182,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,251 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 200,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 250,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.85 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,014. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

