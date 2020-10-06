INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IKTSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY remained flat at $$80.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.