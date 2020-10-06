International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.94

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 94.47 ($1.23), with a volume of 137042462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.54 ($1.20).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308.25 ($4.03).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.27).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.