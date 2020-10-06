Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BWS Financial raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. 1,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

