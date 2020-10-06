Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,789,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,832,000 after purchasing an additional 365,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. 1,664,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,996,525. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

