Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,789,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,832,000 after buying an additional 365,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. 1,664,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,996,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

