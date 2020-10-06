Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

INTC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. 470,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,996,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

