Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.44

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.44 and last traded at C$143.87, with a volume of 28543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$144.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$141.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5628357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

