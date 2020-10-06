INT Reaches Market Cap of $5.53 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, INT has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $643,766.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.04866678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032444 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.