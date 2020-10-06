Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.98

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.98 and last traded at $132.98, with a volume of 5790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.67.

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $98,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $298,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,714 shares of company stock worth $43,824,311 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

