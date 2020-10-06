Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) Issues Earnings Results

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.84 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:IHC traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 66.20 ($0.87). 428,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,392. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.99 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 million and a PE ratio of 30.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.54.

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) alerts:

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.