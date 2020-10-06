Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) Issues Earnings Results

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.84 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:IHC traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 66.20 ($0.87). 428,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,392. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.99 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 million and a PE ratio of 30.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.54.
Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) Company Profile
