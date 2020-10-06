Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$605,219.90 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 43,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$605,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,545,508.10.

Wayne Kim Foo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00.

Shares of PXT opened at C$14.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Parex Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$9.22 and a 1 year high of C$25.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.54.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$111.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PXT. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

