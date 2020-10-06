Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 17,337 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $2,837,026.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,726,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,102,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $178.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Morningstar by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MORN. BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

