Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Sells 8,854 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $175,132.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,610.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.05. 186,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.