Insider Selling: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Timothy Jay Termuende sold 90,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,231,466 shares in the company, valued at C$357,034.56.

Timothy Jay Termuende also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Timothy Jay Termuende sold 100,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

EPL remained flat at $C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.18.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

