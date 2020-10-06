Insider Selling: Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($30.22), for a total transaction of £23,130 ($30,223.44).

Peter Backhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clarkson alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Peter Backhouse sold 500 shares of Clarkson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total transaction of £11,750 ($15,353.46).

On Friday, September 25th, Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of Clarkson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,706.91).

On Tuesday, September 29th, Peter Backhouse sold 500 shares of Clarkson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total value of £11,750 ($15,353.46).

CKN stock remained flat at $GBX 2,335 ($30.51) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Clarkson PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,936 ($25.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 million and a P/E ratio of -61.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,435.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,326.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -132.63%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.