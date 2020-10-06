Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $81,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $80,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $87,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00.

On Monday, July 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $111,420.00.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 49,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ciena by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,777,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ciena by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

