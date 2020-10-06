Insider Buying: Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Director Buys 3,600 Shares of Stock

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,676.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,441,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,077,966.31.

Darcy Will also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Darcy Will bought 100 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$489.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Darcy Will bought 8,250 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Darcy Will bought 1,750 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

Shares of Gamehost stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,479. The company has a market cap of $116.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. Gamehost Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$3.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.80.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gamehost Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

