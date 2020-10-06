InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) PT Lowered to C$0.20

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.15. 199,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,156. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.49, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.10.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 million. On average, analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

