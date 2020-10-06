Ink Trading Down 53.5% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 53.5% lower against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $245,760.24 and approximately $5.02 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00262643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00036883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00085262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.01534411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00158722 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

