Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 940 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,144,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,504,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 833,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 338,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

